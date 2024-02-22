Diana Hamilton receives high praise from Asantehene

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned gospel artist Diana Antwi Hamilton has garnered commendation from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for her exceptional musical talents and her contributions to elevating the Ghanaian gospel industry.



During a cordial visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Asantehene praised Diana Hamilton for her remarkable prowess and dedication to promoting Ghanaian gospel music.



He emphasised the importance of resilience and humility in navigating the music industry, urging her to remain steadfast in her pursuits.



In a gracious gesture, the Asantehene extended an invitation to Diana Hamilton to perform at two significant events - his upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration musical concert and his forthcoming birthday festivities, showcasing his admiration for her musical prowess.



Moreover, in a demonstration of solidarity and support for community initiatives, Diana Hamilton, along with Enterprise Life, contributed GHS20,000 towards the renovation project of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, championing the Asantehene's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Diana Hamilton expressed her gratitude for the Asantehene's recognition and vowed to continue her musical journey with unwavering dedication, further enriching the Ghanaian gospel landscape while contributing meaningfully to societal progress.