Diana Hamilton reveals how she met her husband

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel artist, Diana Hamilton, has unveiled a significant chapter of her love story, recounting the tale of how she crossed paths with her husband, Dr. Joseph Hamilton.



During an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, she shared that their romantic journey commenced during her final year at nursing school, marking the genesis of their connection.



Hamilton disclosed that she encountered her husband-to-be at a church event while she pursued her nursing degree, and he pursued medicine in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital. She humorously recollected how she inadvertently occupied his seat during one of the programs, prompting him to playfully request her to vacate it.



What began as a light-hearted exchange evolved into the foundation for a lifelong companionship. However, their friendship only blossomed when they encountered each other again at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



“We met at a school church program; he was a medical student, and I was a student nurse. One time, I sat on a chair which happened to be his, and he asked me to get up. We didn’t become friends there; he came to Komfo Anokye after school, and we met again,” she narrated.



Last year, Hamilton emphasised in an interview that her husband is the sole romantic partner she has ever had. She revealed that she has never been involved with anyone else romantically and that her husband is her only love interest. Additionally, she disclosed that she was a virgin when she first encountered her husband.



“My husband is actually my first boyfriend. I’ve never been in a relationship with any other man before. There are no ex-boyfriends in my past; my husband is the only man I’ve known,” she affirmed.