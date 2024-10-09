​Did You Know Heels Were Originally Designed For Men?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

When we think of high heels today, they are typically associated with women's fashion, a symbol of elegance and style. However, the history of heels tells a different story. Originally, high heels were designed for men and had a practical purpose rooted in utility and status. From Persian soldiers using heels for better stability while riding horses to European aristocrats adopting them as a marker of wealth and prestige, the evolution of heels spans cultures and centuries. This fascinating journey reveals how gender, fashion, and social status have continually reshaped the meaning of this iconic footwear.



