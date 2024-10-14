Did You Know, The Taste Of Your Dish Can Change Depending On How You Chop Your Onion?

LifeStyle of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: indianexpress.com

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria emphasizes how chopping onions affects their flavor. Chef Jayraj Chandani explains that onions' flavor intensity increases when more cell walls are ruptured, releasing enzymes that interact with amino acids. Cutting onions crosswise ruptures more cells than slicing them lengthwise, leading to stronger flavors. For salads, lengthwise slices offer a milder taste, while finely diced onions are ideal for cooking, especially when browning for a "meaty" flavor. Controlling heat and adding water when sautéing can enhance the savoriness of onions, making them suitable for various dishes like soups and curries.



