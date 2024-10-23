Diddy implicated in 7 fresh lawsuits that claim other celebrities were also involved

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Seven new civil lawsuits have been lodged against Sean “Diddy” Combs, including two from individuals who allege they were minors when they were drugged and assaulted by the music mogul.



In a notable development in the ongoing legal challenges facing Combs, this wave of lawsuits for the first time mentions the involvement of other unnamed celebrities in the alleged assaults.





One of the lawsuits, filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, claims that in 2000, when she was just 13 years old, a limo driver invited her to an afterparty hosted by Combs following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. After drinking a beverage at the party, Doe reported feeling lightheaded and sought a place to lie down.



According to her complaint, Combs, along with an unidentified male celebrity and an unnamed female celebrity, entered the bedroom where she was resting.



“You are ready to party!” Combs told Doe, according to her complaint.



The unnamed male celebrity proceeded to rape Doe, her lawsuit states, while Combs and the unnamed female celebrity watched. Combs then raped Doe as the other two celebrities watched, according to her lawsuit.



When reached for comment, representatives for Combs referred CNN to a previous statement from his attorneys in which they denied the allegations in six other lawsuits filed last week.



“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys said in the statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”



The latest round of lawsuits, which includes five filed in federal court in New York and two in New York Superior Court on Monday, accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of various offenses such as rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, battery, and false imprisonment. These allegations span from 2000 to 2022 and are reported to have occurred in New York, Los Angeles, or Las Vegas, all during parties allegedly hosted by Combs.



Among the plaintiffs, three are women and four are men, all identified as Jane Doe or John Doe. Most of the claimants assert that they were drugged by Combs, except for one. This particular accuser claims he was a 17-year-old aspiring artist in 2022 when he was allegedly drugged at a party and sexually assaulted by Combs, who had offered him a drink and assured him that he could help make him famous.





These lawsuits are part of a growing legal battle against Combs, joining earlier complaints filed last week by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, who have stated they represent at least 120 alleged victims of Combs, including minors.



Federal prosecutors have accused Combs of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping and decades of physical abuse against women, among other allegations.



He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.



Combs is being held in custody in New York as he awaits trial, set to begin in May.



The latest on Combs’ criminal case



On Monday, Combs’ lawyers said they have “significant” new grounds to argue for his release from federal jail while he awaits trial.



Combs lawyers are asking the appeals court to put one appeal on hold so he can bring new information to the attention of the federal judge overseeing the case, Judge Arun Subramanian.



Prosecutors have opposed pausing any appeal.



Before Combs sought the delay the federal appeals court scheduled oral arguments on his detention for November 4.



Over the weekend, his attorneys asked Subramanian to issue an order to prohibit potential witnesses and their attorneys from speaking about the allegations against Combs.



“This Court should exercise its discretion in issuing an order requiring all potential witnesses and their counsel to refrain from making extrajudicial statements that have a substantial likelihood to interfere with Mr. Combs’s trial or otherwise prejudice the due administration of justice,” Combs’ lawyers wrote to the judge.



Since November 2023, Sean Combs has faced at least 25 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. The first of these lawsuits, brought by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was resolved the very next day, while the other cases are still pending.



Combs has denied all allegations made against him.



Prosecutors have indicated that their criminal investigation is still in progress, and there may be additional charges or defendants included in a potential superseding indictment.