Diddy implicated in 7 fresh lawsuits that claim other celebrities were also involved

Seven new civil lawsuits have been lodged against Sean “Diddy” Combs, including two from individuals who allege they were minors when they were drugged and assaulted by the music mogul.

In a notable development in the ongoing legal challenges facing Combs, this wave of lawsuits for the first time mentions the involvement of other unnamed celebrities in the alleged assaults.


