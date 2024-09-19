Disrespecting women is very dangerous - Akwaboah

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akwaboah has emphasized the importance of men respecting the women in their lives, highlighting the blessings that come from doing so.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, the Highlife musician stressed that having the love and prayers of one's mother, wife, and mother-in-law makes a person unstoppable.



He condemned cheating and polygamy,



Read full articleciting biblical examples to illustrate the dangers.



He noted that Jacob's life was troubled by marrying two women, and King Solomon, despite his wisdom, fell into idolatry due to his many wives.



King David's adultery with Bathsheba led to murder and the division of his kingdom.



Akwaboah argued that the lack of remorse and persistent disrespect towards one's partner is even more troubling than infidelity itself.



He warned that financial power is no excuse for mistreatment and advised men to consider the potential consequences of their actions, especially if they fall ill.



He also rejected the idea that men are naturally unfaithful, pointing to Adam and Eve as evidence of monogamy being God's design.



Akwaboah reaffirmed his belief in faithful devotion through his song "Obiaa," which celebrates loving one person exclusively.