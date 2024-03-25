Diversify beyond music for financial security - Becca advises colleagues

Music of Monday, 25 March 2024

Ghanaian artist Becca is advocating for fellow musicians to diversify income beyond music, highlighting financial risks in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.



She emphasized the instability of relying solely on music revenue amidst changing industry dynamics.



"It is 100 per cent advisable for musicians to add other businesses to their music career if they can. It is one sure way of guarding against the uncertainties that might set in at some point in time," Becca said.



Drawing examples from global icons like Beyoncé and Rihanna, Becca underscores the success of diversification, citing their ventures into other industries alongside music.



“All around the world, the big names we hear have other businesses alongside their music career. Beyoncé does, Rihanna has and makeup line, among others, and they have been successful. It is very important for you to try and do something else in addition to music,” she added.



Reflecting on her own hiatus from music, Becca shares her return to the scene with a rebranded image and personal growth, fueled by her academic journey. With a Master's degree in Brands and Communication, she promises a better version of herself and her craft.



"I am coming up with a better version of myself and my craft. This academic journey has enriched my knowledge and skill set, promising a rebranded Becca for my fans,” she said.