Divine Speed

Lady Pastor Okodie is the Head Pastor Of Mpeabofie Global Ministries which is located right adjacent to the Fountain Gate J.H.S Ante -Aku last stop in Santa Marie, Accra.



She is passionate, inspiring, and dedicated, and has been a beacon of hope in her community for over four(4) years. With a heart for service and a mission to



spread love and faith, she blends traditional teachings with modern insights, making her messages relatable to everyone.



Prophet Okodie growing up in a a strong Christian home, started a walk with Chrits very early and felt her calling to ministry very strongly during her days in the university ( U.C.C). Overcoming challenges that shaped her into a compassionate leader. She holds degrees in various disciplines and is a Certified Senior HR Consultant which she dabbles with her minitrial duties. Her experiences have equipped her with a deep understanding of life’s trials and triumphs.



Her relatable storytelling and genuine approach create a warm environment where viewers can connect and grow in their faith.



