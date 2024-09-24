You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 24Article 1985273

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Divine Speed

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prophetess Okodie play videoProphetess Okodie

Lady Pastor Okodie is the Head Pastor Of Mpeabofie Global Ministries which is located right adjacent to the Fountain Gate J.H.S Ante -Aku last stop in Santa Marie, Accra.

She is passionate, inspiring, and dedicated, and has been a beacon of hope in her community for over four(4) years. With a heart for service and a mission to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment