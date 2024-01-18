‘Doing of the Lord’ saved me from being raped – Diana Hamilton shares inspiration for new song

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: 3news

Award-winning Gospel Musician, Diana Hamilton has revealed how an incident which occurred during her secondary school days in Ghana National College inspired her new song ‘The Doing of the Lord'.



The latest song released on Monday, January 15 features Nigerian Gospel Musician Mercy Chinwo.



Speaking in an interview on TV3's ‘New Day', the ‘Adom' hitmaker recalled how her school mother back in secondary school lured her when she was a fresher into the hands of her seniors who nearly raped her, and later finding herself on the streets of Kotokraba in Cape Coast after she had been carried away by her seniors.



“We went for interco and I was in first year and then my school mother then said follow these guys, they are going to get me some biscuit and give it to you and you will bring it to me.



“As a fresher, I followed them by the time I realised one was in front of me and another behind me and I was in the middle then one opened the door and there was another girl so I thought it was two ladies and two boys going somewhere.



“The next thing I saw was the one in front opened the door to a car sat in and the one behind me urged me to sit and I sat and the other guy also sat in, the next thing I heard was the other girl said ‘ɛneɛ mo mbaabai ooo' [then goodbye], she left.”



She continued, “By the time I realised I was in Cape Coast-Kotokraba in a funny area. It took God to give an SS1 girl the courage to tell upper sixth formers I will not enter this house,” she told Naa Ashorkor on ‘New Day'.



According to her, her school mother urged her not to report to any authority after she told her about the incident.



Diana Hamilton, for this reason, ascribes her favourite verse in the bible to “The Lord is my Shepherd”.