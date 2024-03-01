Don Jazzy encourages entrepreneurs to dream big after securing UMG deal

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Don Jazzy, has delivered an inspiring message to entrepreneurs, urging them not to abandon their dreams and aspirations.



In a video shared on Instagram, the music icon emphasized the importance of perseverance and action for entrepreneurs, emphasizing that starting small shouldn't deter them from pursuing their goals.



Acknowledging the daunting nature of initiating and sustaining a business, Don Jazzy expressed his belief that the rewards justify the challenges encountered along the journey.



“Dear entrepreneurs, dream big, start small, but most importantly, start. Know why you started and keep going no matter how rough it gets cos trust me there will be tough times. There will be distractions too but you see me I stay minding my business,” he shared.



