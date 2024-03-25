Don't ask me if I smoke, ask Nacee or Bro Sammy – King Paluta

Music of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

King Paluta responded to inquiries about his cannabis consumption with a tactful approach, suggesting that direct answers might invite criticism.



He insinuated that it wouldn't be surprising if he did indulge in smoking, implying that denying it could lead to accusations of dishonesty, given his demeanor and lifestyle.



The secular musician and music producer emphasized that societal expectations regarding smoking differ for gospel musicians, indicating that such questions should be directed towards figures like Nacee and Bro Sammy.



"If people like us sit before you and talk about 'weed,' it's no news," King Paluta remarked during the interview. "You should rather engage the gospel musicians – Nacee, Bro Sammy, and the likes on this subject."



He further elaborated, stating, "If I tell you I smoke, it’s no news, it’s not shocking. But if I say I don’t smoke, even your viewers will insult me for lying. So, I don’t even have to say 'no' or 'yes'."



Reflecting on his journey to success, King Paluta shared insights into his lifelong passion for music, revealing how he invested his school fees into studio sessions to kickstart his career in 2004. Despite facing challenges, he has risen as a celebrated musician, with notable tracks like 'Aha Akye,' featuring Samini, 'Sika Aba Fie,' 'YaHitte,' and 'Aseda,' garnering significant acclaim and views.