Don’t heed musicians’ gripes on award schemes - Nacee advises

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Nacee, advises the public to disregard musicians' complaints regarding award schemes.



In an interview with TV3 on May 3, 2024, Nacee emphasized the emotional nature of musicians, suggesting their criticism of award schemes should be taken lightly, particularly when they're not nominated.



Reflecting on the 25-year milestone of music award schemes like the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Nacee highlighted their significance in recognizing musical talent.



While acknowledging musicians' tendency to critique award schemes, Nacee pointed out their pride in international accolades.



He noted, "As musicians, we are very emotional beings," urging against taking their complaints too seriously.



Regarding the impact of TGMA on the music industry, Nacee urged corporate support, acknowledging the challenges of organizing such events.



He applauded the TGMA's resilience over 25 years and called for continued encouragement and corporate backing.