Don’t implement laws to impede celebrities from feeding – George Quaye on FDA Alcohol ad ban

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: 3news

George Quaye, a Ghanaian actor and media personality, expressed disappointment after Ghana's Supreme Court upheld the Food and Drugs Authority's (FDA) ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages.



The court's 5-2 decision dismissed a lawsuit challenging the FDA's directive, which aims to protect minors from alcohol influence.



Quaye, present during the ruling, argued for a compromise, suggesting that the FDA should collaborate with celebrities rather than impose bans that threaten their livelihoods.



The FDA justifies its policy based on World Health Organization guidelines to curb underage drinking.



The ruling marks a significant decision impacting Ghana's advertising regulations.