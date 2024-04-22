Don't sacrifice careers for marriage - Ohemaa Woyeje urges women

Television of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and DJ Ohemaa Woyeje advises women against giving up their careers due to marriage, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professional ambition alongside marital commitments.



In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, she addressed the trend of women becoming less competitive after marriage and stressed the need to surpass such societal norms.



Despite acknowledging the challenges of balancing marriage and career, Ohemaa Woyeje, host of Y’adwuma Nie on Angel FM and a mother of two, advocates for women to pursue their career goals without compromise. She believes that marriage should not hinder personal development or professional growth, emphasizing the necessity of a strong support system.



Reflecting on her own experiences, she recounted frustrations faced during her pregnancy when her job role was altered without consultation, ultimately leading to her resignation.



Despite setbacks, she remains steadfast in her dedication to balancing career aspirations with family life.



Ohemaa Woyeje advises women not to succumb to industry pressures or unrealistic standards, urging colleagues to prioritize their well-being and professional fulfillment.