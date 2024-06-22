You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 22Article 1952903

Source: Skynews

Donald Sutherland, Hunger Games and Kelly's Heroes actor, dies

Donald Sutherland, renowned Canadian actor known for roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Kelly's Heroes," has passed away at 88 in Miami after battling illness, confirmed by CAA, his agency.

He earned accolades including an Emmy and Golden Globe for "Citizen X" and received an honorary Oscar in 2017.

His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, mourned his father's death, praising his fearlessness in diverse roles.

Donald's career spanned iconic films like "MASH" and "Ordinary People," showcasing his versatility and depth.

Survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, a private celebration of his life will be held.

