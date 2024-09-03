You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 03Article 1976771

DopeNation donates wheel chair to physically challenged girl dancing to ’Zormizor’

Renowned Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation, has extended a touching act of kindness to a young girl with a physical disability.

This follows the viral spread of a video showing her dancing to their hit song “Zormizor.”

Moved by the video, the artists decided to visit her school and surprise her with a brand-new electric wheelchair.

The girl is seen trying out her new wheelchair while the duo walks beside her, visibly joyful and satisfied with their gesture.

