DopeNation donates wheel chair to physically challenged girl dancing to ’Zormizor’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 September 2024
Source: Tigpost
Renowned Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation, has extended a touching act of kindness to a young girl with a physical disability.
This follows the viral spread of a video showing her dancing to their hit song “Zormizor.”
Moved by the video, the artists decided to visit her school and surprise her with a brand-new electric wheelchair.
The girl is seen trying out her new wheelchair while the duo walks beside her, visibly joyful and satisfied with their gesture.