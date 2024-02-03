‘Down Flat’ changed my life - Kelvyn Boy

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kelvyn Boy has revealed the profound impact of his chart-topping song, “Down Flat,” has had on his career and life.



In a post shared on social media platform X, he disclosed that: "All my songs before ‘Down Flat’ ensured there was food on the table, but ‘Down Flat’ changed my life. But you knew that."



Released in 2022, "Down Flat" clinched the coveted title of ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ at the esteemed 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2023.



The track garnered widespread acclaim upon its debut. Its surge in popularity was further propelled by a viral TikTok trend, spurred by a dancer's innovative choreography, catapulting the song to unprecedented heights of success.



