Dr. Kwaku Oteng marks 56th birthday with grand celebration

Dr. Kwaku Oteng, a prominent businessman and entrepreneur, marked his 56th birthday in a spectacular fashion at his mansion, surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers.



The celebration saw guests dressed in all-white attire as a gesture of gratitude to God for the auspicious occasion. Attendees included Dr. Oteng's family members, employees from his various enterprises, and notable figures like sports journalist Saddick Adams.



The highlight of the event was the birthday cake cutting ceremony, where Dr. Oteng and esteemed guests joined in singing the birthday song.



Reflecting on Dr. Oteng's impact, an unnamed employee praised his humility and compassion towards others. The employee remarked on Dr. Oteng's dedication to his businesses and his unwavering desire to make a difference in people's lives.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng's business empire spans multiple sectors in Ghana, including herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages, and transportation.



Notable entities under his stewardship include Angel Broadcasting Services, which operates Angel TV and several radio stations across Ghana, as well as Angel Natural Mineral Water and Adonko Bitters Limited.



Dr. Oteng's journey in business began with the establishment of Angel Herbal Products Industry in 2001, revolutionizing the herbal medicine landscape in Ghana and laying the foundation for the Angel Group of Companies.



Through his enterprises, Dr. Oteng has not only achieved remarkable success but also made significant contributions to the socio-economic fabric of Ghana.