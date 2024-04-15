Dr. Pushkin collaborates with B-Wayne on a sermon of resilience 'Empty Grave'

Music of Monday, 15 April 2024

Texas based Ghanaian rapper Dr. Pushkin has collaborated with B-Wayne to deliver a compelling message of resilience and determination in their latest masterpiece, "Empty Grave."



Released just hours ago on April 14, 2024, this track is already striking a chord with listeners.



The genesis of "Empty Grave" can be traced back to a fortuitous encounter at Dr. Pushkin's North2South event in Bolgatanga, as revealed by prolific blogger and writer Atigsi Badek. It was here that the seeds of collaboration between the two artists were sown, fueled by their shared ambition and drive to succeed against all odds.



For Dr. Pushkin, storytelling through music has been a consistent motif in his career. His adeptness at weaving narratives of resilience and triumph has garnered him a devoted following, with tracks like "Just Watch" and "No Heroes, No Go Go" as recent additions to his discography.



B-Wayne's contribution to "Empty Grave" signifies his growth as an artist. Known for his positive energy and adept wordplay, he effortlessly navigates the intricate beats of the song, solidifying his status as a rising star in the music scene.



This collaboration transcends regional boundaries, aiming to inspire and uplift listeners globally. With plans for multiple albums and future collaborations on the horizon, Dr. Pushkin and B-Wayne are poised to leave an indelible mark in the music industry.



"Empty Grave" isn't merely a song—it's a poignant reminder of the resilience inherent in all of us, and a rallying call for those who refuse to be hindered by doubt or adversity.



