You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 25Article 1998347

Music of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Pushkin returns with 'No Easy' featuring King Ayisoba and Gingsen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The collaboration has stirred excitement across social media The collaboration has stirred excitement across social media

After a brief hiatus, Ghanaian artist Dr. Pushkin is back, ready to drop what he calls the “banger of the year.”

On November 1, Dr. Pushkin will release his latest track, "No Easy," featuring heavyweights King Ayisoba and Gingsen.

The track, produced by Dr. Pushkin himself in collaboration with AzkonnaBeatz, promises a unique blend of high-energy beats and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment