Dr. Pushkin returns with 'No Easy' featuring King Ayisoba and Gingsen

After a brief hiatus, Ghanaian artist Dr. Pushkin is back, ready to drop what he calls the “banger of the year.”



On November 1, Dr. Pushkin will release his latest track, "No Easy," featuring heavyweights King Ayisoba and Gingsen.



The track, produced by Dr. Pushkin himself in collaboration with AzkonnaBeatz, promises a unique blend of high-energy beats and



lyrical depth.



Released under the Isolirium Entertainment label, "No Easy" highlights Dr. Pushkin's return to the spotlight, blending modern sounds with the rich cultural elements brought by King Ayisoba's traditional style.



“No Easy” will hit all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs) on November 1, with presave links already available for eager fans.



The collaboration has stirred excitement across social media, where Dr. Pushkin humorously stated he "let some of these cats get a lil time in the sun."