Drake surprises fan battling cancer with $100K during concert

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a tour stop in Nashville for the 'It’s All a Blur — Big as the What?' Tour with J. Cole, Drake displayed his generous nature by awarding $100,000 to a fan who had recently completed chemotherapy.



According to Complex, the heartwarming moment occurred when Drake noticed a sign in the crowd reading “Just Finished Chemo” and decided to make a spontaneous gesture of kindness.



In a touching display, Drake called for the sign to be shown on the jumbotron, acknowledging the fan's resilience. Amidst cheers from the audience, he declared, “I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”



The recipient, Lauren Schwallie, currently battling breast cancer since March 2022, expressed gratitude for the unexpected gift. This act of generosity is not the first from Drake, who previously gifted $50,000 to a fan dealing with a recent breakup during another concert in September.