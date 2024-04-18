DreamChild foundation honors Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The DreamChild Foundation, organizers of the HoodTalk Music Festival, has appointed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as a Royal International Ambassador.



The prestigious title was bestowed upon the Asantehene during a vibrant ceremony held last Monday at Manhyia in Kumasi, ahead of the ‘HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, King’s Concert’ scheduled for April 25 at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.



The festival is anticipated to be graced by renowned musical personalities and music enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.



The DreamChild Foundation, committed to advancing medical care, education, and other forms of support for African children, has secured land in Ashiyie for the first model clinic. Construction costs and structural drawings are being generously provided by the Kuber Group, Africa.



Endorsed by the Office of the President, the HoodTalk Music Festival initiative aims to raise $14 million for constructing five pediatric clinics nationwide.



In addition to healthcare initiatives, the foundation is actively engaged in addressing climate change, advocating for girls facing challenges, and promoting youth tree-planting campaigns.



Through the unifying power of music and the arts, the festival endeavors to empower and uplift African children, fostering collective action for their well-being.