Dumsor strains marriages - A Plus raises concerns

Television of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Activist Kwame A Plus has drawn attention to the toll of Ghana's current power crisis on marriages.



In a video featuring Kenyan MP Babu Iwino, they highlighted how unstable power supply affects relationships, with Iwino noting that "couples cannot see the process of lovemaking."



This concern echoes similar sentiments previously expressed by Iwino in Kenya's parliament, where he emphasized how erratic power supply and high electricity costs strain marriages.



A Plus emphasized the social impact, stating, "How can marriages survive in dumsor when people are not seeing what they are eating?"



Ghana's Energy Minister, Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed the need for a 'dumsor' timetable, assuring that the power challenge will be resolved soon. Former MP Samuel Ayeh-Paye also affirmed that the government is actively working to resolve the power crisis by the end of May.



