E.L to thrill patrons at 'The New False' comedy show by Lekzy Decomic

The upcoming comedy event "The New False," organized by Lekzy DeComic, promises an entertaining blend of comedy and music.



Scheduled for September 28, 2024, at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra, the event will feature Ghanaian artist EL as a guest act, adding musical flair to the night.



Known for his hit songs and as a former Artiste



of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, EL is expected to energize the crowd.



In addition to EL, notable comedians like Jacinta, Jeneral Ntatia, Foster Romanus, and more will perform.



The show's title parodies the political movement "The New Force," led by Nana Kwame Bediako, and aims to alleviate political tension through humor.



Lekzy's previous specials have garnered significant acclaim, and he hopes this event will address pressing societal issues in a witty manner.