E/R: Police officer completes 120-hour painting marathons with 105 paintings hoping to break GWR

Lance Corporal Pabby Saraphina, a police officer stationed at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters, has completed a 120-hour painting marathon, surpassing the current Guinness World Record.

From September 20 to 25, she created 105 nature and culture-themed paintings to promote female artists in Ghana.

She now awaits official confirmation of her record.

Saraphina hopes to establish an art gallery to showcase her talent.

Her marathon received strong support, including from the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Twumasi Ankrah, and NDC parliamentary candidate Dr. Martin Otu Offei, who purchased five pieces to promote tourism, arts, and culture in Koforidua.

