Source: TIG Post

EL lists his top 5 lyricists in Ghana

EL emphasized that includes influential, active artists

EL recently shared his thoughts on lyrical prowess in hip-hop, highlighting Kojo Cue, King Tradey, Kev the Topic, M.anifest, Omar Sterling, and Obibini as standout lyricists.

He emphasized that his list, which isn't ranked, includes influential, active artists.

This sparked debate among fans, with some questioning the omission of prominent names like Sarkodie, Strongman, and Lyrical Joe.

Critics suggested EL might be favoring English-speaking rappers or friends, while others defended his selections.

