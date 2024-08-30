You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 30Article 1975370

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Eazzy Baby shares photos with Medikal; confirms they are a thing

After weeks of speculation, Eazzy Baby may have confirmed her relationship with Rapper Medical.

There have been reports that Medikal and Eazzy have welcomed a baby.

The two artistes according to reports, had been in a relationship even before Medikal and Fela Makafui ended their marriage.

The former musician shared a photo of herself and Medikal all loved up on her Snapchat.

This confirms that Fella Makafui may have left Medikal as a result of his relationship with the former Lynx Entertainment artiste.

