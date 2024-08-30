Eazzy Baby shares photos with Medikal; confirms they are a thing

Music of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

After weeks of speculation, Eazzy Baby may have confirmed her relationship with Rapper Medical.



There have been reports that Medikal and Eazzy have welcomed a baby.



The two artistes according to reports, had been in a relationship even before Medikal and Fela Makafui ended their marriage.



The former musician shared a photo of herself and Medikal all loved up on her Snapchat.



This confirms that Fella Makafui may have left Medikal as a result of his relationship with the former Lynx Entertainment artiste.