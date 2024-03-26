Ebo Whyte's 'Dubai or No Sex' premieres this weekend

Movies of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned playwright and director Uncle Ebo Whyte, in collaboration with Roverman Productions, unveils his latest theatrical masterpiece, "Dubai Or No Sex," hitting the stage this weekend.



The play intricately weaves the tale of Adwoa, whose aspirations spiral after being influenced by the ostensible success of Simon, her husband's subordinate. This influence drives her to levy unreasonable demands upon her spouse, including desires for a more opulent lifestyle and vacations in far-flung locales like Dubai, in stark contrast to her husband's preferences for simpler pleasures in Kwahu.



Meanwhile, Barnabas, Adwoa's husband, finds himself at a crossroads, rejecting a lucrative opportunity that could fulfill his wife's dreams but endanger their marital harmony. Adwoa's ultimatum threatens to irreparably fracture their relationship.



"Dubai or No Sex" delves deep into themes of honesty, integrity, and the pervasive impact of social media on contemporary relationships, offering a thought-provoking exploration of modern-day challenges.



Scheduled to run from March 29th to April 7th, 2024, the play offers multiple showings to accommodate diverse audiences. Friday performances commence at 7 pm, with Saturday showings at 4 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday matinees at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm. Tickets, priced at GHC200, are available for purchase through the Korba shortcode *365*535# or at various outlets.



For inquiries or ticket reservations, please contact 0596921960 or send a WhatsApp message to 0505546030. This production is generously sponsored by Gino Tomato Mix and GCB Bank Limited, enhancing the cultural landscape while addressing pertinent societal themes.