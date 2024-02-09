Ebony's family gathers for solemn sixth anniversary tribute

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

On the sixth anniversary of Ebony Reigns's passing, her family assembled at the Osu cemetery to pay tribute and honour her memory. The atmosphere was filled with emotion as the family participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.



Ebony's family, deeply moved by the occasion, took turns expressing their sentiments. With quivering voices and tear-filled eyes, they shared words of love and remembrance for the departed soul.



The ceremony was attended by the late Ebony's father, mother, and sister.



Ebony died as a result of an accident the Sunyani road on February 8, 2018.



Watch the video below:



