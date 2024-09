Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

The 2024 Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast celebrates its 60th anniversary with high anticipation as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru attend.



The influx of tourists has caused hotel shortages, and local vendors are capitalizing on the crowd.



The week-long festival showcases Oguaa's cultural heritage.