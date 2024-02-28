Eddie Nartey urges men to prioritize consent and responsibility in sexual encounters

Movies of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Renowned Ghanaian actor and producer, Eddie Nartey, is challenging societal norms by advocating for men to embrace the power of saying “NO” to sexual advances in a culture saturated with messages of physical desires.



In a recent episode of his podcast, "Into the Mic", Nartey emphasized that refusing sexual advances isn't merely about personal restraint but also about recognizing potential negative consequences some women may face in their lives. He underscored the significance of this message at a time when casual sex has become prevalent.



"Some women have bad luck in their lives," Nartey asserted, alluding to the unseen challenges individuals may encounter. He urged men to discern between women who bring positive energy into their lives and those who inadvertently bring negativity.



Nartey stressed the need for men to exercise restraint and discretion in sexual encounters, urging them to "learn how to say NO to sex". His advice extends to married women, highlighting infertility as a potential strain on marital relationships. He emphasized fidelity and open communication within marriages, encouraging couples to address challenges together to strengthen their bond.



