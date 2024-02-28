Edem challenges Sister Derby to specify allegations amid infidelity accusations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Musicians Edem and Sister Derby have been embroiled in a social media storm after Sister Derby accused Edem of infidelity, alleging he spent late-night hours with her friend following the Global Citizen Festival.
In a fiery social media post, Sister Derby questioned Edem's actions, specifically citing an incident where he allegedly picked up her female friend late at night, after his family had retired for the evening, to attend the Global Citizen event. She further insinuated that Edem reacted strongly when her friend chose to accompany an A-list artist instead of him.
Expressing his stance, Edem responded to the accusations by urging Sister Derby to disclose the identity of her friend. He stressed the importance of addressing the issue with concrete facts rather than vague insinuations. Edem emphasized his willingness to confront the situation transparently, even offering to include relevant individuals and details to substantiate his response.
The exchange between Edem and Sister Derby has ignited widespread discussions across social media platforms, with followers eagerly anticipating Sister Derby's next move in response to Edem's challenge.