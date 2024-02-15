Edna FG accuses Abeiku Santana of ‘Sex For Promo’

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian artist Edna FG has accused well-known radio host Abeiku Santana of extorting sex in exchange for her promotion.



The artist said that the OK FM host had scheduled a meeting with her to settle matters at Tawala, an Accra suburb.



According to her story, Abeiku Santana requested that she perform a few of her songs, and after hearing them, he acknowledged how talented she was and pledged to give her more exposure.



Edna FG went on to say that Abeiku came in with his demand for seX from her, despite his earlier assurances.



“This man was touched Soo I thought until he asked me what will I also do for him and that he will get me a photoshoot make sure he puts me on so I can come on the drive time show on radio to do a freestyle to introduce myself to Ghanaians and he will take charge of my career. Tawala was the place I was gonna be fucked cos he started making some advances in his office but there were still people in the building so he suggested tawala”.



Even though Edna FG claimed she had told Abeiku Santana how difficult things are for her since she grew up without both parents, the radio personality insisted on making his way out of her before putting her on.



