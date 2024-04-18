Edward Akwasi Boateng criticizes misrepresentation of interviews

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng, has expressed frustration over the misinterpretation of his interviews, leading to controversies about his personal life among Ghanaians.



Boateng attributed the misunderstandings to his efforts to promote his music through media appearances, where questions about his personal struggles were often misunderstood by the public.



In a recent interview with Onua TV, Boateng clarified that while promoting his music, questions about his personal life were unavoidable, but sometimes his responses were misinterpreted by audiences.



Regarding Boateng's recent challenges, he received significant support from Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, who gifted him a car and offered educational scholarships for his children up to university level after a viral video showed Boateng selling pen drives and CDs due to financial difficulties caused by a failed marriage.



Boateng's story also resonated with the audience of Angel TV and Angel FM's morning show, who collectively raised GHC60,000 to assist the struggling artist.



Despite Boateng's past success, including selling over 55,500 copies of his hit song 'Adea Mep3' and earning substantial income, he faced financial challenges due to setbacks in other business ventures, leading to the loss of his properties and cars amassed during his peak in the early 2000s.