Edward Akwasi Boateng exposes unfulfilled promises of support from industry figures

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has revealed that despite public assurances, certain industry personalities failed to deliver on promised assistance.



Boateng in an interview with ZionFelix expressed gratitude to those who came to his aid in his time of need, crediting the support he received with helping him build a new home. However, he highlighted instances where promises of support from prominent figures in the industry were not fulfilled.



Specifically, Boateng disputed claims made by media personality Otwinoko regarding financial assistance, clarifying that while some help was provided, it fell short of expectations.



Notably, Boateng mentioned MOG as someone who had publicly pledged assistance but whose promises remained unfulfilled. He recounted attending one of MOG's events in Kumasi in hopes of rekindling the promise, but to no avail.