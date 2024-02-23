Efya to perform in the UK on March 16

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

For fans of the renowned Ghanaian songstress, Efya, residing in the UK, eagerly anticipating her live performance, the moment has arrived.



Efya is primed to illuminate the United Kingdom with her inaugural solo concert since her resurgence in the music arena.



Scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Brickhouse, the concert, orchestrated by Sleeky Promotions, promises an evening of musical splendor.



Efya, elated by the prospect, shared the delightful news via Instagram, expressing it as "a comeback of another great experience in the UK."



