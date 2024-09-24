You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 24Article 1985084

angelonline.com.gh

Election 2024: Natty Borax releases ‘Mahama Driver Papa’ campaign song for NDC

Natty Borax

Ghanaian musician Natty Borax has released a new campaign song titled "Mahama Driver Papa" in support of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections.

In an interview on Angel Morning Show, Natty revealed that his decision to create the song was inspired by a dream his wife had twice, urging him to make a political song.

Initially hesitant, Natty took it seriously after reflecting on his past disappointment with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he supported in 2016. The song marks his renewed support for the NDC.

