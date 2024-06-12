Elsa’s Five All White Looks

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: bustle.com

Elsa Hosk has embraced an all-white summer style, showcasing five monochromatic outfits on Instagram in the past five days. Her looks range from an organza micro mini shirt dress with sheer white tights in Paris, to an oversized turtleneck and mini skirt from her brand Helsa. She also sported an eyelet midi skirt with a vintage YSL T-shirt and cowboy boots in Stockholm. In a brand campaign, she paired a merlot-colored handbag with a white sleeveless tank top and tights. Lastly, she wore a plunging, draped jersey gown from her brand. Hosk’s cohesive and elegant all-white ensembles have inspired a perfect summer wardrobe.



