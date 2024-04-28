EmPawa releases oShamo’s viral TikTok song ‘Life of the party'

Music of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian-born, UK-based rising star oShamo presents his first official single of 2024, setting the stage for what promises to be a standout year.



Aptly titled “Life of the Party”, the song was produced by SkeellzGotbeat and showcases oShamo’s distinct bass voice and charismatic personality.



Throughout the track, listeners get a glimpse of oShamo’s charismatic personality, which shines through every lyric and note.



“Life of the Party” has rapidly gained popularity and is currently trending on TikTok. The song has inspired over 7,000 organic videos, accumulating more than 4 million views. Its popularity continues to increase day by day.



Signed to Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, oShamo steps into the spotlight with this vibrant, energetic track, destined to become a staple in every party playlist, just as its name suggests.



“Life of the Party” is now available on all major music streaming platforms.



Connect with oSHAMO @Official_oshamo



For more information, please contact



[email protected]