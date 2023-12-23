Emeka Ike’s ex-wife vows to tell it all, shares shocking stories of violence, drug addiction

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Old wounds are reopened when Suzanne Emma, the famed Nollywood actor Emeka Ike's ex-wife, talked about the alleged abuse she endured throughout her marriage with the actor.



This comes after Emeka Ike said in an earlier interview that he lost everything he had ever owned to his wife as a result of allegations of domestic abuse.



Conversely, Suzanne Emma discussed her mistreatment by her former spouse with well-known media figure Chude Jideonwo.



She disclosed that she had experienced physical abuse from the actor on occasions, who took advantage of her vulnerability to make her pay for the mistreatment.



Furthermore, Suzanne asserted that she had an affair with a person of lower social status and that Emeka Ike had mistreated her when one of their children was in the hospital.



She claims that her ex-husband, who is certain she would never be honest about their marital issues, would be startled to hear her side of the story.



