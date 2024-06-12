You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949669
Emilia Clarke feared she would be fired from Game Of Thrones after brain injury

Emilia Clarke, famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," revealed her fear of being fired after suffering a brain bleed in 2011, kept secret from most of her colleagues.

Despite a second hemorrhage in 2013, she returned to work, fearing for her life but determined to perform.

Clarke and her mother, Jennifer, established a charity, SameYou, to aid brain injury survivors. They received MBEs for their efforts.

Clarke highlighted the challenges of rehabilitation services, a focus of their charity, emphasizing her vulnerability and the impact on her work and sense of self.

