Emilia Clarke feared she would be fired from Game Of Thrones after brain injury

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Skynews

Emilia Clarke, famous for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," revealed her fear of being fired after suffering a brain bleed in 2011, kept secret from most of her colleagues.



Despite a second hemorrhage in 2013, she returned to work, fearing for her life but determined to perform.



Clarke and her mother, Jennifer, established a charity, SameYou, to aid brain injury survivors. They received MBEs for their efforts.



Clarke highlighted the challenges of rehabilitation services, a focus of their charity, emphasizing her vulnerability and the impact on her work and sense of self.