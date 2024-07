Music of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: BBC

Eminem's new album, *The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)*, has debuted as his 11th number one album, placing him alongside Taylor Swift, David Bowie, and U2.



Despite mixed reviews, the album's single "Houdini" remains strong on the charts.



Sabrina Carpenter also sets a record by holding the top two spots on the singles chart.