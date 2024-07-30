You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 30Article 1964657

Emperor T-Jiga's set to release 'Super Star' featuring Keddi Gh and Cabrinny on August 1, 2024

'Super Star' is a reflection of that struggle and a call to embrace our true selves.

The anticipation is building as music enthusiasts eagerly await the release of Emperor T-Jiga’s latest single and music video of “Super Star,” featuring rising stars Keddi Gh and Cabrinny. Set to hit streaming platforms on August 1, 2024, the track promises to delve into the often superficial world of fame and fortune between public personas and private realities.


