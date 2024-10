Entertainment of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: GH Page

Empress Gifty and her team have responded to actress Nana Ama McBrown's viral video, where McBrown stated she has no intention of forgiving the gospel musician.



This comes after McBrown apologized on Onua Showtime for Gifty’s last-minute cancellation of a scheduled appearance, despite their prior agreement.



McBrown expressed disappointment and apologized to fans for the unexpected change.