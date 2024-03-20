Empress Gifty vows outshine Diana Asamoah and MOGMusic in upcoming concert

Music of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Empress Gifty has vowed to outshine fellow gospel artists Diana Asamoah and MOG Music at her upcoming concert, 'The Resurrection Effect Concert' (TREC).



In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, she shared her ambitious plans for the April event, aiming to dazzle Ghanaians with unparalleled music and stage performances.



“I want to appear from under the land. For me, I add art to my ministrations so people always know that about Empress, and this year I’m just going to blow their minds. I’m going overboard, not the regular thing,” she declared.



Acknowledging the recent attention garnered by artists like Diana Asamoah and MOGMusic for their concert presentations, Empress Gifty asserted her intent to set a new standard with TREC'24, boldly stating, "I set the pace for the rest to follow."



Scheduled for April 1 at Living Faith Ministries in Ashaley Botwe, the concert will feature performances from artists such as MOGMusic, Akesse Brempong, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah, promising a spiritually uplifting experience lasting approximately five hours under the theme 'He has Risen.'