Empress Gifty warns unmarried women against pregnancy in relationships with married men

Gospel singer Empress Gifty has advised unmarried young women involved in romantic relationships with married men to refrain from becoming pregnant for them.

While addressing 'side chicks,' she emphasized that although the practice is not new and has biblical precedent, it is crucial not to conceive with someone else's husband.

"If you are a side chick, don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband," she stated during an interview on TV3’s New Day on March 18.

Responding to inquiries about the morality of pursuing married men, Empress Gifty cited biblical examples, such as Abraham, to suggest that such relationships are not unprecedented.

However, she reiterated her stance against pregnancy, asserting, "Do not go for somebody’s husband and get pregnant for them."

The gospel singer contended that according to the Bible, once a 'side chick' bears a child for a married man, she will be discarded.

"...if you get pregnant or give birth for him [the married man], he will discard you," she added.

Empress Gifty also suggested that some married men are drawn to 'side chicks' because they are destined by God to provide assistance to women facing financial difficulties.

"Sometimes married men are destined to be helpers or supporters for side chicks who are facing difficulties in life. They are not to be snatched from their wives. So you don’t have to go snatching them from their wives rather play around," she advised 'side chicks.'

