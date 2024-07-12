EndSARS: We won – DJ Switch reacts to ECOWAS court judgment

Entertainment of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

DJ Switch, also known as Obianuju Udeh, hailed the ECOWAS court's recent ruling on the #EndSARS protests as a victory, stating it vindicated victims like herself.



The court ordered the Nigerian government to pay DJ Switch and others N2 million each for rights violations during the protests.



DJ Switch expressed relief at the verdict, acknowledging the emotional toll and prolonged legal battle.



She emphasized the significance of the court's decision in holding the government accountable for the events of October 20, 2020.



Despite challenges, she remains optimistic about moving forward and continuing her pursuits.