Endurance Grand advocates for dance category at Ghana Music Awards

Music of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancer and content creator, Endurance Grand, emphasized the necessity of recognizing dancers' contributions to songs, particularly at esteemed events like the Ghana Music Awards.



Speaking at the Pulse Chat Session during the African Music Business Dialogue on March 22, 2024, Grand highlighted the absence of dedicated categories for dancers and urged for their inclusion.



“Do you know where I feel underpaid? That is when I don’t get credit for the work I do,” she stressed, questioning the oversight of dancers' influence on songs.



Grand underscored the importance of crediting dancers, especially when their choreography significantly impacts a song's success.



“And then the song is a hit and you’ve won an award for it, why don’t we have a category for that? Why don’t you give us credit when we’ve choreographed?”



She emphasized collaboration between dancers and artists, advocating for solid choreography in every Ghanaian music video.



The dialogue, moderated by Gideon Nicholas Day and featuring insights from other speakers like Mr. Drew and Official Starter, centered on the evolving role of content creators as crucial influencers in music marketing.