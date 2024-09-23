Enjoy the Crazy Luxury Fragrance Shopping experience at Essenza with KieKie

Entertainment of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Join KieKie on a luxury fragrance and skincare shopping spree at Essenza! This video covers all the

must-haves, from top-notch perfumes like African Leather to skincare essentials like Fenty's

cleanser. Watch as KieKie shares her fragrance obsession and handpicks her favorite scents to add

to her collection. Take advantage of the perfect blend of luxury and style!

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on



Read full articlea vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos.

KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing

valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her

favorite picks, offering an insider's perspective on each location. The series captures her candid

reactions to the city's eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the

metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a

dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie's final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to

explore Abuja, and Season 3 we’re coming to your country, city or town. Don’t forget to let our

Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide

Media's YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.

You don't want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria's vibrant

retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available in French

