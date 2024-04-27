You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 27Article 1934150

Eno Barony raps better than Strongman - Medikal affirms

Rapper Medikal has praised his colleague Strongman for his recent EP, affirming its musical merit.

While acknowledging the quality of Strongman's songwriting, Medikal boldly asserts that Eno Barony's rap skills surpass those of Strongman.

In a tweet on X, Medikal declared, "Strongman's new song is fire, but still, Eno Barony raps better than him."

The ongoing friendly rivalry between Strongman and Medikal has captivated fans as both artists vie for rap supremacy.

Despite Strongman's commendable rap abilities, Medikal is often credited with mastering the art of commercial rap.

Strongman's latest project, the God and Rap EP, showcases his dedication to producing impactful and authentic rap music.


